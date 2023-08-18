Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 168,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 168,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,193,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Tauscher bought 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,870.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 272,927 shares of company stock valued at $583,270 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

