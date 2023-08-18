Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.55. 14,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

