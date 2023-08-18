Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHH stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

