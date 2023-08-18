Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $64,855.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Down 1.7 %

MATX opened at $89.22 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

