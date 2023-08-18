Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,399 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $443.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

