Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Director Purchases $49,704.00 in Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) Director Aleta W. Richards acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 84.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

