MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 43651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

