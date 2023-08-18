Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21105521 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $9,073,382.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

