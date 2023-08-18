Maverick Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.13 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23345408 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $11,968,408.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

