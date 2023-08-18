McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Payden & Rygel’s 2nd Largest Position

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.5% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.12. 821,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

