McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.38. 1,358,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

