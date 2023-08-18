MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 661,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

