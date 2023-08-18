Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $355,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

