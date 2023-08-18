Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

URI opened at $452.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

