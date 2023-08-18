Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$4.78. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 2,528 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
