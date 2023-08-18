Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$4.78. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 2,528 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MR.UN

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$62.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.