Mendel Money Management Acquires 609 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.59.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.18. 1,543,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $332.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

