Mendel Money Management Invests $202,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mendel Money Management bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 476,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

