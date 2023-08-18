Mendel Money Management Sells 48 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000.

MDY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.78. The company had a trading volume of 105,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

