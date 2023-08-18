Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,619 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $810,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $109.94. 1,877,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

