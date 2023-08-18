Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,418 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

MRK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. 2,319,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

