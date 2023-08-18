Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) CEO Georgios Palikaras acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,490 shares in the company, valued at $318,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

Meta Materials stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 235,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 468,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 350,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meta Materials by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

