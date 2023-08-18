Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Susan J. Li Sells 10,643 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

