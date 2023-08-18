Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,148. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.42. 26,809,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,235,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.