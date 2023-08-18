Metahero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $588,125.98 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $588,125.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003250 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

