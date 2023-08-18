Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $148,021.64

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $148,021.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,981,400 coins and its circulating supply is 21,558,541 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

