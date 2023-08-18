MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $58.38 million and $2.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $13.07 or 0.00050137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.17096266 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,014,202.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

