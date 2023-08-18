MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and $2.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00051140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,344.14 or 1.00114599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.17096266 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,014,202.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.