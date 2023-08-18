MetisDAO Price Reaches $13.47 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $60.16 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $13.47 or 0.00050373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,743.82 or 1.00011254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

