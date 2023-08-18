Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

NYSE:MTD traded down $16.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,188.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,294.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,406.39. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

