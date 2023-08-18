MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MGE Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

