MGIC Investment Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MTG opened at $17.22 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

