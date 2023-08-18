MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $118.92. 88,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,500. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $110,761.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,710 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.