Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.