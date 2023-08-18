MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $326.25 and last traded at $331.97. 371,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 796,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,828. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

