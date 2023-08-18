Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

