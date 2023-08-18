Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 23,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,344. The company has a market cap of $358.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,404.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

