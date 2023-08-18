Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $30.21.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

