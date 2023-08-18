Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.78. 51,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

