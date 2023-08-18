Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,064. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.