Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,064. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.