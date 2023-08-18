Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $5.00. Mitie Group shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 13,604 shares changing hands.

Mitie Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0944 dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

