Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUYFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

