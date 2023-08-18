Mizuho Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

TOST stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.73. Toast has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $193,434.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,707.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,356,711 shares of company stock valued at $52,191,530 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

