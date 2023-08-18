Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

