Mizuho Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $19.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Compass Point boosted their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UPST opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.