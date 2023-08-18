Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion and a PE ratio of -219.81. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.