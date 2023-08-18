Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $101.62. 4,114,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 116.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 187.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,226,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

