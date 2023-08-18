Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $101.62. 4,114,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $136.11. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 116.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 187.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,226,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.