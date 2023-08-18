Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 5,324,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.