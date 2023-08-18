Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $485.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,657,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

