Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Monro Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Monro has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

About Monro

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.