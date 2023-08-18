Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 4.6 %

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 123,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,524. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

